Namibia: Ohangwena's Vaccine Struggles

The Ohangwena region has vaccinated a total of 6 564 people since the beginning of the vaccine roll-out programme two months ago, regional governor Walde Ndevashiya said on Friday.

Ndevashiya delivered his state of the region address, during which he said the vaccination process was "moving at a snail's pace".

He said the Ohangwena region recorded 2 147 positive Covid-19 cases since the first case was reported in the region in June 2020.

The region had 245 000 inhabitants in 2011, according to that year's census report.

The governor said the region lost 55 lives due to Covid-19.

He said despite the hardship the virus has caused, the region has recruited 110 healthcare workers, and 14 medical graduates to assist with Covid-19-related duties.

Ndevashiya said to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, the region has three district hospitals with isolation units.

"Okongo hospital has an eight-bed capacity, while Eenhana and Engela district hospitals have 12 and eight beds respectively,"

He said the region has temporarily converted the 70-bed tuberculosis award at the Engela District Hospital into a Covid-19 ward.

"Although vaccination is voluntary, I would like to encourage those who have not received their jabs yet to do so without hesitation," Ndevashiya said.

He urged the general public to refrain from negative conspiracy misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, but to rather rely on advice from healthcare professionals.

ROADS AND WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

The governor said the regional council, with funding from the Road Fund Administration, regravelled a 1,6 km road at Omungwelume settlement for N$758 000.

He said the regional council has constructed a 5 km gravel road at Omafo at a cost of N$1,4 million.

According to the governor, the region is battling to sufficiently provide potable water.

"In response to this challenge, four deep boreholes have been drilled and installed, tapping water from the Ohangwena aquifer ll at Oshangu, Omunyanghwe, Eexwa and Omulondo villages at a cost of N$2,6 million.

"Eight shallow boreholes have been drilled in the Okongo and Oshikunde constituencies at a cost of N$2,4 million, and 17 have been installed at Omundaugilo, Okongo and Oshikunde villages at a cost of N$16,2 million," he said.

Ndevashiya said NamWater has constructed a 5 megalitre water reservoir and a defloration plant at Eenhana at a cost of N$30 million.

He said the projects enable Eenhana to tap water from the Ohangwena Aquifer ll, and will alleviate the water issues the town and surrounding villages have been experiencing in the past.

He said 45 km pipelines have been installed in nine constituencies across the region at a cost of N$3,4 million, and 293 individual households have been connected to this.

EDUCATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE

The governor said Shituwa Secondary School has received six hostel blocks, a kitchen and a multipurpose hall.

Three classroom blocks as well as a dining hall have been constructed at Ongha Secondary School. "Through the Covid-19 Emergency Fund, 32 dry pits and 24 flushing toilets have been constructed at a number of schools to the value of N$24, 5 million.

"Early childcare plays an important role in children's development, and provides valuable support to families with young children. In this regard, seven early child-development centres have been constructed across the region to the tune of N$ 6,1 million," Ndevashiya said.