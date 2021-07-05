Nigeria: Kano Assembly Suspends Anti-Corruption Agency Boss

5 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Kano assembly says it suspends Mr Magaji for rejecting the posting of an accountant to his agency from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of the state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Magaji.

Mr Magaji was asked to step aside for a month over his alleged opposition to the posting of an accountant to the agency from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

The suspension, according to the state's assembly, followed a letter of complaint sent to the house over the matter by the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

The majority leader of the House, Labaran Madari, asked the house to refer the issue to the House Committee on Anti-corruption for investigation and action.

The committee is to report back in two weeks.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES had reported Mr Magaji saying he was facing interference and intimidation from government officials in his work.

Mr Magaji, who did not give names, however, said that will not deter him from bringing corrupt government officials to justice.

He said, "The challenges from government officials are enormous. Some of the officials see the agency as government-owned, thus, there are certain areas that need to be overlooked. But that cannot happen because I am not afraid to lose the job.

"I was arrested and charged for contempt because I am investigating a particular case. But that did not deter me from performing my duties because I am doing the job with passion.

"I want those in the government to understand that I am not doing the job for myself or for any material gain. Anyone that thinks that is deceiving himself.

"Even if I leave the state's anti-corruption agency, Nigerian law allows for private detective (work). I can work in any capacity to serve Nigerians as a certified lawyer. The struggle will forever continue," the furious anti-corruption agency boss, said.

Starved of funds?

He added that the government "did not cater for the needs of the agency".

Mr Magaji said this made him launch an appeal fund for "hundred thousand dollars for the commission".

He said anybody willing to donate to the fund can do so but vowed that "the agency cannot be compromised under his watch".

The anti-corruption agency was established in 2008 by a former governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, with the mandate to check bribery and corruption in government and private institutions in Kano State.

