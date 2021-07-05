Nigeria: Wizkid's 'Essence' Becomes First African Song On Apple Music Top 30 Chart

'Made in Lagos', Wizkid's track dubbed 'Essence' featuring Tems, is now the first African song on Apple Music Top 30 chart.

This is according to a tweet by Africa Facts Zone.

"Essence' is the first African song to make it to the Top 30, Top 40, Top 50 and Top 100 of the US Apple Music Top Songs Chart".

While 'Essence' now stands at number 56 on the US iTunes chart; 'Made in Lagos' stands at number #36 on US iTunes.

"Wizkid's Essence ft. Tems is now #56 on US iTunes.

"Made In Lagos is #19 on US Apple Music Top Albums and #36 on US iTunes."

Recall that the track made it to the top list of former US President, Barrack Obama's favorite song's of the year in 2020.