Nigeria: I'm Not Forming Any Political Party, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday denied forming a political party ahead of 2023 general election.

This followed a report published by a national daily (Not Daily Trust) on alleged plans by Obasanjo to form a new political party in build up to next elections.

Obasanjo, who is currently in Kabul, Afghanistan, as a guest of President Ashraf Ghani, maintained that there was no plan to float a new political party "now or in near future."

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to Daily Trust in Abeokuta, Ogun State by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.

It reads: "The attention of former President of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has been drawn to unfounded report.

"Obasanjo, who is currently in Kabul, Afghanistan, as a guest of President Ashraf Ghani has declared that this report, written by one, Soni Daniel, is false, maintaining that there was no plan to float a new political party now or in near future.

"He said that the fabricated story hardly comes as a surprise because he has, for some time now, observed with bewilderment the efforts by some people to drag him into their political games.

"Upon hearing of this latest fabricated report, Chief Obasanjo said "In my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening.

"The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left. And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.

"I'm done with partisan politics but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group.

"If anything, Chief Obasanjo's political party today is the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues. It is the party of Nigeria which must be saved, kept wholesomely united in peace, security, equity, development and progress.

"Let those who want to use the back door to force Chief Obasanjo to return to partisan politics respect his choice to remain a non-partisan statesman.

"On his part, the former President will continue to perform his role as a statesman focused on providing counsel, support, or solutions wherever possible in Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world."