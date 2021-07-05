Nigeria: Soldiers Foil Attack On Oyedepo's School in Kaduna

5 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq

Soldiers in the early hours of Monday thwarted an attack on Faith Academy, a secondary school owned by Living Faith Church Worldwide, founded by Bishop David Oyedpo.

The school is not far from a boarding school where many students were abducted in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Daily Trust gathered that gunmen had launched coordinated attacks on both Bethel secondary school and Faith Academy in the early hours of Monday.

While they abducted students at Bethel School, the attack on Faith Academy was foiled.

A security agent confirmed to our correspondent that the gunmen broke into the premises of Faith Academy through the back fence around 1am but were repelled by soldiers, with assistance from the school security team.

A parent, whose son attends the school, told our correspondent that the school management had last week instructed all students to go home, except SS3 students who were preparing for final year exams.

She said adequate provision has been made to move the SS3 students to Barnawa in Kaduna south local government area where they are expected to continue with their studies.

She commended security agents for their timely intervention, saying her son and others who were in the hostel during the attack are safe and have been evacuated from the school premises.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command through the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he could not confirm it but security agents were busy thwarting attacks by bandits throughout the night.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

