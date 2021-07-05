Kenya: Deadline for Varsity Course Selection Today, KUCCPS Says

Students who qualified for university admission and have not been placed in any degree programme have until 3pm today to submit their revision of alternative courses.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) two weeks ago opened the window for more 43,425 candidates who scored C+ and above in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) who had not secured placement in any course at the end of the first revision last month.

While some had missed out on their preferred choices, it emerged that 10,707 candidates did not submit any application at all.

Candidates are placed to courses and universities according to their individual performance, the overall performance, and the capacities in universities. All programmes have set minimum subject requirements but this varies across the universities.

By yesterday morning, more than 22,700 of the affected candidates had submitted their applications, according to KUCCPS.

"We appeal to those who did not merit their initial choices due to competition and have not yet revised their choices to do so before the Monday deadline," Its CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome said.

In the 2020 KCSE examination, 142,540 Kenyan citizens obtained the minimum university entry grade of C+ plus or above, thus qualifying for government sponsorship to university. Some 893 candidates scored a mean grade of A (plain), 6,420 candidates scored A-, 14,427 scored B+, 38,194 had B- while a total of 57,999 candidates scored C+.

Students have to choose from 546 degree programmes offered in 38 public universities and their constituent colleges and 33 private universities. Some students also opt not to apply for degree programmes preferring to join technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions. Others prefer to join Strathmore and USIU-Africa universities, which do not participate in the KUCCPS placement.