Kenya: Union Holds Elections Against the Backdrop of a Two-Year Salary Review Freeze

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) will hold its national elections today after the 14-day extension granted to allow delegates from the University of Nairobi to participate in the poll.

The elections had initially been slated for June 23, just five days after the UoN chapter had conducted elections. The poll will take place at the Nakuru Athletic Club after a change from Kisumu following an upsurge of Covid-19 infections in the region.

The union will hold the elections against the backdrop of a two-year salary review freeze by the government that puts negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for lecturers in jeopardy. Already, unions have opposed the salary freeze and threatened industrial action to force the government's hand.

Teachers unions last week threatened to call a strike this month when schools open for the rescheduled 2021 academic year after the government declined to offer them monetary gains in new CBAs.

The new development will take centre stage in the campaigns. The officials elected will be expected to offer guidance on negotiations with the government in an attempt to reverse the decision.

Constantine Wasonga

The secretary general, Constantine Wasonga, will defend his seat. He has been challenged by Prof Kubasu Kwashe of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology while Faith Wambogo Njeru from Maasai Mara University, who was also interested in the post, was not cleared by the electoral board.

Long-serving official Prof Muga K'Olale from Egerton University has withdrawn from the race and will not defend the national chair's position. He is one of the founder members of the union. The national organising secretary, Muiga Rugara, who is the chair of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology chapter will gun for the position. He will fight it out with Dr Richard Bosire (UoN) and Grace Nyongesa of Kisii University.

Delegates who will participate in the elections will be drawn from the union's 34 chapters, however, there will be no delegates from Kenyatta University after the results of the chapter elections were petitioned in court. The court, on Thursday last week, barred the delegates from participating in the poll after ruling that the chapter elections were marred by irregularities.

The registrar of trade unions, E.N Gicheha, had directed all trade unions to hold elections by the end of June.

Contestants for the national organising secretary are: Bonface Isalambo, Dr Grace W. Kibue, Dr Richard Okero, Lynda Allan, Dr Nyaberi D Mogaka and Onesmus M Mutio.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Candidates who have been cleared to vie for the national treasurer position are: Dr Janepha K Kumba, Dr Daniel K Kirui and Dr Alice LM Murwayi.

The National vice chairperson position has attracted interest from Francisca Mibei (Maseno University), Sawenja W Fred (TUK) and Cyprian Ombati of the University of Kabianga.

Candidates for deputy secretary general are: Bendibbie M Munya (Meru University of Science and Technology), Nyaigoti W Bichang'a (Garissa University), Kakai Shem (University of Embu), Chebunet Phillip (University of Eldoret) and Jacob Musembi (TUK).

Weldon K Tonui (Murang'a University of Technology), Joshua K Langat (Egerton University), Dr Richard Ireri Kanya (UoN), and Martin Musembi Kasina will contest for the assistant treasurer position.