Kenya: Autopsy Due After Karen DCI Boss Anne Waiganjo Dies in a Party

A post-mortem on the body of a top detective who collapsed and died at a city restaurant on Saturday is scheduled this morning (Monday).

Karen Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Anne Wanjiru Waiganjo was attending the farewell party of the outgoing Makadara DCI boss Henry Kiambati at Baita Restaurant within Upper Hill when she collapsed.

Mr Kiambati, who is the immediate former DCIO, Makadara police division, retired last month.

According to her colleagues, Wanjiru collapsed shortly after arriving at the hotel.

She was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Others said she had complained of chest pains while at the party.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Augustine Nthumbi said they are yet to establish the cause of the death.

"As of now, we cannot say if there was foul play. We are waiting for experts to inform us. A post-mortem on her body shall be conducted tomorrow," he said on Sunday.

The incident was reported at Capitol Hill Police Station.

Five years

Wanjiru was the younger sister of Joshua Waiganjo, who was arrested after allegedly posing as an assistant commissioner of police for five years but was later acquitted by the court.

She had a matter before court where she is said to have been married to Inspector David Murimi and David Mbitu Muchi of Kenya Prisons Service, before filing for divorce.

Official records show that she got married to Mbitu in 2009 in church but later married Murimi in 2012 at the Attorney-General's office.

Meanwhile, police have stepped up the hunt for a gunman who shot three people inside Quivers Lounge along Thika road on Friday night.

They say the man who shot two police officers and a woman is a civilian who is armed and dangerous.

"The more he continues to be on the run, the more we continue to categorize him as a terrorist because all his actions amount to what is defined as an act of terror," Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo told Nation Sunday.

On Friday at around 9.30pm, officers from Kasarani police station received a report indicating that two officers allegedly had an argument over a woman, resulting in a shootout.

CCTV footage seen by Daily Nation shows the man approaching the officers and after a brief chat withdraws his gun and fires three shots.

The gunman, suspected to be a civilian, then flees. The gunman dressed in a white shirt reportedly exited the restaurant through the rear entry where he had parked his car -- a Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

The victims were identified as Constable Festus Musyoka attached to Starehe Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Constable Lawrence Muturi, attached to Kasarani's Petty Crime.

Constable Musyoka was shot on the left side of his neck and Constable Muturi was shot on the hand. Felistas Nziza was shot on her abdomen.

Nehema Uhai Hospital

One of the officers and the woman were rushed to Nehema Uhai Hospital for first aid. Thereafter the officer was transferred to the Nairobi Hospital.

The other officer checked himself into Radiant Hospital in Pangani where he was treated and discharged.

"Two of the victims are in serious condition while the other is stable. We are seeking to get the owner of the car to know who had it on this day," said Mwazo.

One of the officers has since been arrested as investigations to unravel the mystery gunman continue.

"We are closing in on him. It is clear he wanted to shoot at the officer he aimed at, a premeditated action that is criminal and dangerous. The motive of the shooting remains unclear," added Mr Mwanzo.

Police said the victims were among the last officers to leave the venue where they were attending the birthday party of Kasarani OCS, Chief Inspector Benard Ongoro.

Detectives have since collected spent cartridges at the scene which will today be subjected to ballistic analysis.