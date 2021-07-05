Kenya: Odinga Urges Gor to Prepare Well for CAF Matches

5 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Raila Odinga has challenged Gor Mahia to adequately prepare for next year's continental assignments.

The veteran politician, who doubles up as Gor patron, spoke on Sunday, July 4, 2021, after K'Ogalo qualified for the 2021/2022 Caf Confederation Cup after beating archrivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on post-match penalties in the Betway Cup final at the Nyayo Stadium.

"Congratulations on winning the Mashemeji derby to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup after beating archrivals 4-1 on post-match penalties. I urge Gor Mahia to plan better for this year's tournament," Odinga, a former footballer, and ardent football fan tweeted.

Congratulations @OfficialGMFC on winning the #MashemejiDerby to qualify for the CAF confederation cup after beating arch-rivals @AFCLeopards 4-1 on post-match penalties.

Kudos to both teams for playing a great game.

I urge Gor Mahia to plan better for this year's tournament.

- Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 4, 2021

Odinga's statement comes on the backdrop of poor preps consistent bungled preps associated with the giant club.

In 2019 for instance, Gor players were pictured sleeping at the airport in Dubai supposedly after failing to plan for the journey to Morocco ahead of a crucial match against RS Berkane.

Also this season, the Kenyan champions are said to have arrived in Lusaka an hour to the kick-off of a crucial match against Napsa Stars, only to lose courtesy of a stoppage-time penalty.

Gor also risks being barred from competing in the Confederation if the club fails to pay former coach Steve Polack and forward Dickson Ambundo dues amounting to Sh2 million, as ordered by the world governing body Fifa.

The club also has an active ban from signing players imposed by Fifa owing to accrued salary delays on its staff.

