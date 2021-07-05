Sierra Leone: Former Head of State Pays Courtesy Call On President Bio, Gets a New Settlement At Grafton

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Sunday 4 July 2021 - Former Head of State and Chairman of the National Provisional Ruling Council, Captain (Rtd) Valentine E. M. Strasser, has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, after his return from Ghana where he was receiving medical attention.

At the brief reception ceremony, Sierra Leone's High Commissioner to Ghana, Mrs Francess Virginia Anderson, said she was pleased to accompany the former Head of State after he was discharged and declared fit to return home.

"Your Excellency, the task you gave us as an embassy in Ghana to look after your brother has come to an end. We want to thank you personally for your care and support to make your brother healthy again," Mrs Anderson noted.

Captain (Rtd) Valentine E. M. Strasser thanked President Bio for the care and support during those "difficult moments", adding that Sierra Leone Embassy in Ghana was exceptional in the way they looked after him during his surgery and physiotherapy in Accra.

"Your Excellency, I am very thankful for everything you have done for me. Thank you very much," he concluded.

While handing over the keys to the newly built and furnished apartment situated at Grafton, President Bio welcomed his brother and congratulated him on his recovery after a protracted illness.

"While you were away, I built you a house that can serve your prestige as a former Head of State. Whatever it is for me to do to make you happy, am still here and ready to help," President Bio assured.