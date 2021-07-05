Liberia: Pres. Weah Applauds U.S. On 245th Independence Celebration

5 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has congratulated the Government and People of the United States of America on the occasion commemorating the 245th Independence Anniversary of that country.

In the message to his United States counterpart Joseph R. Biden, President Weah, on behalf of Liberia, extended heartfelt felicitations and best wishes to the Government and People of the United States as they celebrate this historic milestone.

"As you and the people of the United States commemorate another milestone in your national existence, we recall vividly the historic bond of friendship and cooperation subsisting between our two countries and peoples, which continue to be enhanced," a release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quotes President Weah as saying.

According to the Foreign Ministry release, President Weah indicated that his government will continue to engage positively with the United States in order to build on the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

President Weah hoped and prayed that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Biden with abundant wisdom, good health, and happiness as he steers the affairs of the United States.

