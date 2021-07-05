Kenya: Six Dropped As Kenya Lionesses Start Bubble Camp

Six players have been dropped as the national women's basketball team finally entered the bubble camp ahead of the Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers in Kigali from July 12 to 17.

Seventeen players entered the team's bubble at the Summer Dale Inn Hotel in Nairobi West as coach George Mayienga and his technical team look to drop a further three ahead of the team's travel later this week.

Kenya Basketball Federation Deputy Secretary General, Angela Luchivya, who is co-ordinating the team's travel, confirmed that apart from Seline Okumu and Becky Nkatha, who opted out due to work and academic committments, Taudencia Katumbi, Marylisa Omondi, Valery Kemunto and Marynne Nyagaki were dropped on Sunday.

"We intended to retain only 14 players in camp, but have had to continue monitoring school girls Medina Okot and Barbra Diana Aranda as we await final word from Fiba following our appeal after they ruled that the duo were too young to play for the senior national team," Luchivya said.

Fiba had flagged down Okot and Aranda saying players born in 2004 cannot play for the senior national team until they turn 18-years-old, unless they participated in Fiba Age group events before.

"We did not participate in any age group events for the past three years, but still feel that should not be the reason to lock out the two who were in the coaches plans for the Afrobasket event in Rwanda ,thus the reason we have appealed to Fiba," Luchivya, a former international and Kenya's longest serving captain, said.

Those retained include the foreign legion of Rose Ouma Nalo, Felmas Koranga, Victy Reynold, Brenda Wasuda, Mercy Wanyama and Georgia Adhiambo.

Others are Vilma Achieng, Natalie Akinyi, Melisa Akinyi, Celia Okumu, Liz Okumu, Jemimah Night, Ashley Minayo, Ritah Aluoch, Medina Okot, Barbra Diana and Christine Akinyi.