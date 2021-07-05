Kenya: Amonde to Skipper Kenya Sevens Squad to Tokyo Olympics

5 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Andrew Amonde will skipper the Kenya Sevens squad that will head to the Tokyo Olympics after head coach Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu named his final traveling squad for the Games on Monday afternoon.

Amonde will lead an experienced pack of four, including speedstar Collins Injera who will make their second Olympics after being part of the team at Rio 2016.

"The selection was tough as all the boys put in the work. We are happy to have a few experienced players fit and back into the fold.Our key target is getting out of the pool. Our first pool game will set the standard for our performance in Tokyo," coach Simiyu said after naming his team.

The men's rugby sevens competition in Tokyo will run from 26th to 28th July and Shujaa are in Pool C of the 12-team competition alongside South Africa, USA and Ireland.

Shujaa Olympic squad

Andrew Amonde (KCB,Captain), Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Collins Injera (Mwamba), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Willy Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Eden Agero (Kenya Harlequin), Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba)

NON-TRAVELLING RESERVES: Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Derrick Keyoga (Menengai Oilers), Dennis Ombachi (Nondescripts)

MANAGEMENT: Innocent Simiyu (Coach), Anthony Muchiri (Assistant Coach), Lamch Francis (Medic), Erick Ogweno (Manager)

Read the original article on Capital FM.

