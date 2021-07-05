Nigeria: BUA Cement Chairman Offers Employees N2 Billion Bonus

5 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Abdul Samad Rabiu, the largest shareholder and Chairman of BUA Cement Plc has announced a share bonus gift from his pool of shares for employees of the company worth about N2 billion.

This, Rabiu said was in recognition of the workers' effort to keep the company profitable despite the pandemic and predictions of a tough year.

The company disclosed this in a statement.

It explained that despite the pandemic, BUA Cement remained one of the most profitable companies in Nigeria. It had declared a profit after tax of N72.3 billion, representing a 19.4 per cent increase over the corresponding period in 2019.

Rabiu was quoted to have said it was important to recognise the effort of key staff who worked tirelessly despite the pandemic to keep the company on a strong footing even as the company was better placed to stay profitable for the foreseeable future.

"As we head into another year of record profits, this share bonus for our employees is only the right thing to do. By doing so, our core employees are better placed to benefit from BUA Cement's future successes which they continue to help deliver", Rabiu added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X