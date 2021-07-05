Liberia: NEC Reaffirms CPP Simeon Taylor's Victory

The National Elections Commission or NEC reaffirms CPP Simeon Taylor's victory of Friday following months of legal dispute.

The Hearing Officer in the Grand Cape Mounty County electoral dispute case, Atty. Swaray Friday, reaffirms the court's earlier decision, declaring Mr. Simeon Taylor of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) as the winner of the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Election in Grand Cape Mount County.

But the complainant, Victor Watson, through his legal team, has accepted the ruling and announced an appealed to the Board of Commissioners, (BOC) of the National Elections Commission, (NEC).

In his ruling the Hearing Officer, Atty. Swaray said, the complainant, Victor Watson has failed through the preponderance evidence to prove the allegations that Mr. Simeon Taylor voted two times and that there were pre-marked ballots during Election Day.

Atty. Swaray said the complainant did not prove through the preponderance of the evidence that the signatures of poll watchers of Hon. Victor Watson was forged, neither did they prove that Mr. Simeon Taylor and his gangsters stopped their agents from entering polling places to observe the counting after polls were closed on Election Day.

The Hearing Officer said because the complainant, Victor Watson, and his legal team failed to produce overwhelming evidence to prove their allegations, the Administrative Hearing has no other ruling but to dismiss and denied their motion as pray for.

Meanwhile, the Hearing Officer of the National Elections Commission, Atty. Swaray has noted the exception of Mr. Victor Watson, through his legal team, led by Cllr. Salibu Swary and granted the appeal to the Board of Commissioners, as a matter of law. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/cpp-takes-nec-supreme-court-to-task/