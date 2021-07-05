Liberia: Human Rights Lawyer Alarm Over Health Situation

5 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has expressed concerns over the alarming deterioration of the healthcare situation in Liberia.

Cllr, Gongloe feared that the rise in Covid-19 infection coupled with the unexplained health-related deaths of several people in recent days has caused alarm among many in the population.

In a press statement issued over the weekend, the Human rights lawyer called on the Liberian Government to be more robust in the fight against the Coronavirus, especially in reports that the health system in the country's capital has virtually collapsed.

Cllr. Gongloe noted that the mounting death toll just in June calls for more vigorous actions that go beyond the recent declaration of the Ministry of Health. He said the government must put in place measures that will respond to the looming crisis more seriously.

He advised that the government must now channel much-needed resources into establishing Covid-19 field treatment centers in major population centers around Monrovia and other parts of the country as a means of alleviating the stress on the country's overburdened health system.

He called on members of the legislature to transfer their portions of the US$15,000 they recently received in a pool fund that will serve as initial capital for the construction of field hospitals.

He also called on the president and his subordinates to equally avoid the wastage of state resources and channel such savings toward the alleviation of the health crisis the country is facing.

