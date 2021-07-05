Liberia: Pregnant Woman and Her Three Children Escape Death

A pregnant woman and her three children have narrowly escaped death after a tree slopping over Crown Hill community fell on their two bedrooms house in Slipway community airstrip, destroying the premises on Saturday, July 3, 2021, around 2:00 a.m.

Madam Decontee Dweh narrates the tree fell on the house while she and her children were at sleep.

She explains, if it were not for God's divine intervention, they would have died, adding that everything in the rooms was completely destroyed.

According to her, nothing happened to her and the children, but they are currently displaced.

She appealed to Representative Moses Acarous Gray who represents Montserrado County District#8 and humanitarians, including local and international organizations to come to their aid.

Madam Dweh appealed to President George Manneh Weah and the government for assistance to enable them to recover from the disaster.

She laments that they cannot afford to rent a place or to be displaced during this rainy season.

Meanwhile, one of the community elders, Jeremiah Brown said, the incident poses a serious threat to residents of the Slipway community.

Elder Brown notes that Madam Dweh and her three children are now displaced, so the central government and the District #8 lawmaker should intervene to resettle them.

He recalls that successive governments had promised to relocate residents of the Slipway airstrip community, but this has not been realized yet.

He says there is a need for government to build houses to relocate residents of the airport area in the community, noting that every rainy season such disaster happens.

For his part, the Chairman of the Slipway and Crown Hill communities, Engineer Isaac Krah, called on the government for help to prevent such calamity in the future.

Engineer Krah said a temporary place has been made available for Madam Dweh and her children, but they need help.