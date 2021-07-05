Liberia: Sierra Leone Independent Electoral Commission Visits NEC

5 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

An eight-member delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission or NEC-Sierra Leone arrives in Liberia Tuesday for a four-day Study Tour to promote Electoral Management Bodies (EMB) integration in the Mono River Union Sub-region.

The 8-member Sierra Leone delegation is headed by the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone, Mohamed K. Konneh.

Other members of the NEC-Sierra Leone delegation are, Electoral Commissioner, Marian Sia Nyuma-Moijueh, the Executive Assistant to the head of the delegation, Alex Saffa, and Assistant Executive Secretary-II, Gladys Nancy John.

The Director of External Relations, Albert Massaquoi, Director of Operations, Mohamed Turay, Director of Gender and Disability, Christina O' reilly and the Director of ICT Mbekey Amara are the rest of the NEC-Sierra Leone delegation.

A statement from NEC-Liberia Sunday quotes a communication from NEC-Sierra Leone as saying, the objectives of the Study Tour including learning and acquiring skills on electoral best practices from other EMB (s), such as result and electoral risk managements and discussions on the development of bilateral engagement forum of electoral experts in the Sub-region.

The NEC-Liberia statement said other objectives of the Study Tour of NEC-Sierra Leone include, encouraging the use of generic electoral materials and other resources amongst EMB (s) within the sub-region and the sharing of electoral ideas and expertise between NEC-Liberia and NEC-Sierra Leone.

NEC-Liberia according to the communication further said, NEC-Sierra Leone hopes that the expectations of the outcome of the study tour, a strategic partnership between the two EMB (s) in the integration of electoral ideas, resources and expertise, acquisition of skills on electoral best practices from both institutions in key and strategic areas, in the spirit of collaboration in promoting the ideas and objectives of the Electoral Commissions Network, ECONEC and ECOWAS will be achieved.

