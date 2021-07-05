Cameroon: State Budget for 2022 - Orientation Debate in Parliament Tomorrow

The 2022-2024 Medium -Term Economic and Budgetary Programme Paper was tabled during a plenary sitting of the National Assembly on July 4, 2021.

There is hustling and bustling at the National Assembly as Members of the House prepare for the Budgetary Orientation Debate on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The debate is enshrined in the laws of 11 July 2018 respectively to the fiscal regime of the State and other public entities and the code of transparency and good governance in the management of public finances in Cameroon.

Ahead of the debate proper, government forwarded to the National Assembly, the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Economic and Budgetary Programming Paper to enable the people's representatives to master all the contours of the State budget under preparation to quiz members of the executive. After the paper was submitted during a plenary sitting of the Lower House of Parliament on Sunday, morning, chaired by House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, members of the Committee on Finance and Budget met in the afternoon to scrutinise it before the plenary sitting dedicated for its examination. It is intended to enable Parliament to intervene upstream of the budgetary procedure, to better contribute to the definition of the macroeconomic and budgetary framing. Indeed, it is the place for parliamentarians to appropriate the macroeconomic assumptions, underlying the draft budgets in preparation and to give their opinion on the government's budgetary policy choices.

The 2022 State budget is being prepared within the international economic context marked by a fragile recovery in the global economy, in conjunction with the optimism over the progress of vaccination campaigns against coronavirus. In the CEMAC zone, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) expects a growth rate of 2.8 per cent in 2021 after -2.1 per cent recorded in 2020 under the effect of a decline in activity in both the oil sector (-4.2 per cent) than non-oil (-1.6 per cent). Concerning Cameroon, government in the paper indicates that in 2021, growth is expected to revive by 3.4 per cent as global demand for exports pick up, due to