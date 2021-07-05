Cameroon: State Budget for 2022 - Orientation Debate in Parliament Tomorrow

5 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 2022-2024 Medium -Term Economic and Budgetary Programme Paper was tabled during a plenary sitting of the National Assembly on July 4, 2021.

There is hustling and bustling at the National Assembly as Members of the House prepare for the Budgetary Orientation Debate on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The debate is enshrined in the laws of 11 July 2018 respectively to the fiscal regime of the State and other public entities and the code of transparency and good governance in the management of public finances in Cameroon.

Ahead of the debate proper, government forwarded to the National Assembly, the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Economic and Budgetary Programming Paper to enable the people's representatives to master all the contours of the State budget under preparation to quiz members of the executive. After the paper was submitted during a plenary sitting of the Lower House of Parliament on Sunday, morning, chaired by House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, members of the Committee on Finance and Budget met in the afternoon to scrutinise it before the plenary sitting dedicated for its examination. It is intended to enable Parliament to intervene upstream of the budgetary procedure, to better contribute to the definition of the macroeconomic and budgetary framing. Indeed, it is the place for parliamentarians to appropriate the macroeconomic assumptions, underlying the draft budgets in preparation and to give their opinion on the government's budgetary policy choices.

The 2022 State budget is being prepared within the international economic context marked by a fragile recovery in the global economy, in conjunction with the optimism over the progress of vaccination campaigns against coronavirus. In the CEMAC zone, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) expects a growth rate of 2.8 per cent in 2021 after -2.1 per cent recorded in 2020 under the effect of a decline in activity in both the oil sector (-4.2 per cent) than non-oil (-1.6 per cent). Concerning Cameroon, government in the paper indicates that in 2021, growth is expected to revive by 3.4 per cent as global demand for exports pick up, due to

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X