Tunisia: Covid-19 - the Health System Is About to Collapse (Naoufel Somrani)

5 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — In the absence of unoccupied beds in Greater Tunis, the Health Ministry had been compelled on Sunday evening, to transfer patients suffering from COVID-19 to other hospitals in the interior regions of the country, Director General of Public Health Structures at the Health Ministry Naoufel Somrani said on Monday.

The latter pointed out in a statement to TAP, that with the fast and ongoing growth of the number of patients, the health system is on the verge of collapse.

"No less than 100 new hospitalisations are reported daily, requiring care for ten or even fifteen days," he said, pointing out that public hospitals have reached their maximum capacity despite the increase in the number of IC and oxygen beds.

Somrani recalled that the Health Ministry will set up in the coming days, field hospitals in different regions of the country including Ben Arous and Manouba in Greater Tunis.

Health professionals are extremely worried about the failure to enforce health protocols and to respect barrier measures, he indicated.

