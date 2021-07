Tunis/Tunisia — 91.8% of IC beds and 79.60% of oxygen-fitted beds in public hospitals were reported as occupied on July 4, according to the latest data released Monday by the Health Ministry.

Besides, the overall number of vaccines administered from March 13 to July 4 reached 1,972,034, including 1,390,862 first shots and 581,172 booster shots.

29,603 vaccines (22,936 first shots and 6,667 boosters) were administered on July 4.

Overall, 3,045,810 registered on the national Evax.tn platform.