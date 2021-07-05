South Africa: Kubayi Lauds SAHPRA's Sinovac Use Approval

5 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi has described the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority's (SAHPRA) use approval of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in the country as a turning point and much-needed relief for South Africa's vaccination rollout programme.

SAHPRA at the weekend announced it had authorised the jab, albeit with conditions. This was based on the safety, quality and efficacy data submitted by the vaccine manufacturer to SAHPRA between 22 March 2021 and 22 June 2021.

The authority indicated that while it considered the submitted data acceptable at this point, the authorisation is subject to a number of conditions, including submission by the manufacturer of the final results of ongoing clinical studies.

"The regulator also took account of the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) report on this vaccine. Amongst the conditions, the manufacturer will provide any information that comes into its possession relating to risk conditions of use and efficacy of the product," said the Ministry.

The approval comes at a time when the government is implementing an expanded and multipronged vaccination programme to reach as many people as possible, while the infection numbers continue to increase at an alarming rate. This would enable government to initiate procurement processes to secure more vaccines.

"On behalf of the Department, I would like to express gratitude to our regulatory authority for their sense of urgency, which included reducing turnaround time to process applications for registration of medical products, COVID-19 vaccine in particular - without compromising their strict guidelines to ensure the safety of our people.

"It is an undeniable fact that SAHPRA plays a key role in the country's response to this pandemic by ensuring that safe and efficacious vaccines are approved for use in the country," said Kubayi.

The Ministry said further information about Sinovac, including the level of safety and efficacy against the current dominant Delta variant in South Africa, would be made public at a later stage, once a formal report has been received from SAHPRA.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X