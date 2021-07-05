South Africa: Minister Nxesi Must Provide Clarity On TERS Extension

5 July 2021
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Michael Cardo

The DA welcomes the decision - taken in principle - to extend the TERS scheme for workers affected by the Level 4 lockdown regulations. But the Minister of Employment and Labour, Mr Thulas Nxesi, must shed light on the nuts and bolts of the extension.

The agreement to reinstate TERS payments was reportedly reached at Nedlac on Sunday, but the finer details are still being worked out and will have to be approved by the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Cabinet.

The Cabinet, and Minister Nxesi in particular, must move with great speed to finalise and communicate the details.

When the TERS scheme was extended between October 2020 and March 2021, many workers who should have qualified for payments found that several obstacles were thrown in their way by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Many workers in the hotel industry, for example, struggled to get their dues because the UIF claimed that their employers were registered with incorrect Standard Industrial Classifications.

The current Level 4 lockdown regulations affect, among others, thousands of workers in the alcohol, restaurant and hospitality industries, as well as the tourism, weddings and conferencing sectors.

Many desperate workers have now been deprived of their usual income. They deserve to know exactly what relief they can expect and whether it will last for the duration of the Level 4 lockdown regulations, should the lockdown be prolonged beyond 11 July.

For as long as the government prevents people from participating in the economy, it has a duty to mitigate the devastating economic impact with financial assistance.

Local Government Elections are coming up in 2021! Visit check.da.org.za to check your voter registration status.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X