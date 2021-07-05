Africa Needs Radical International Investment Law Reforms

Emerging literature based on African economies has argued that foreign investment laws have led to countries favouring multinationals, neglecting local companies.

As a result, Africans need to spearhead radical reforms to become providers of investment rules as opposed to mere consumers of such rules, law professor Olabisi Akinkugbe says.

"Contrary to the promise of spurring economic development in developing countries, international investment laws infringe the interests of investors," he says.

In a paper Akinkugbe released earlier this year, titled 'Africanisation and the Reform of International Investment Law', he describes the Africanisation of international investment law as a form of post-colonial African international legal knowledge production.

His analysis comes at a time that Namibia has formed an investment board set to improve Namibia's local and international investment landscape.

Akinkugbe describes a legal process that resists the established oppressive order of post-colonial continuities of international legal knowledge production.

In his paper, he assessed the ongoing reforms in international investment law (IIL) and policy in Africa, and questioned the extent to which the reforms address and remake the systemic issues in the field of IIL.

The assessment also comes amid debate on whether Namibia should reassess its approach to foreign investments, given the country's savings and the skewed investment towards mineral exploration and financial intermediaries.

The Bank of Namibia in its report titled 'Understanding FDI Profitability in Namibia', revealed that the direct contribution of foreign investment to employment remains low, at about 6,6%.

Akinkugbe says "the dilemma regarding the value of foreign investment to host countries' economic development thus persists".

He says the dispute regimes in IIL "have been effectively used in pursuit of the interests of investors".

As a result, he proposed radical Africanisation of international investment laws by reforming "where the regime is less substantively captured by western or transnational capital interests".

He says radical Africanisation acknowledges that IILs have enhanced imperial domination and exploitation of host states through the mobilisation of treaties, which privileges the takeover of economic resources in the developing world.

"A reform of IIL would be radical if it curtails the spread of Western imperialism and the overreach of foreign investors that has constrained the space legislative autonomy in host states," he says.

Akinkugbe suggest, a robust pursuit of radical Africanisation of IIL to "bring about a new international economic order that incorporates the interests of Africa and the global South on their own terms".

He says the existing international economic order has sustained a subordinate relationship between investors and host states.

Radical Africanisation strikes at the heart of the unequal integration of the international economic order.

Akinkugbe questioned to what extent African countries have played an active role in shaping their bilateral investment treaties.

Literature shows that economic dependence and inequality are often coupled with legal and political modes of unequal membership in international society, he says.

In recognition of the shortcomings of the legal rules of IIL for the development of African economies, Africanisation seeks a reform of the system by centering the critical voices of African states in the investment treaties where they have negotiation leverage.

Akinkugbe says regional reforms in Africa are a moderate response to the international investment system.

"They are akin to window dressing and therefore do not go far enough to alter the foundational rules of international investment laws," he says.

Akinkugbe acknowledges the Pan African Investment Code (PAIC) model agreement, which provides the basis for the negotiation of the ACFTA Investment Protocol.

It reflects the development that new IILs are no longer based on either the North American or European models, but that other regions also engage in shaping IILs according to their level of economic development and social needs, he says.

He calls on African negotiators to heed the call by many academics to be more radical in their drafting of the investment protocol, and adopt some of the finest aspects of the PAIC Model Agreement

This is to harness the interests of African states and challenge the systemic inequities in IIL.

The PAIC, the revised SADC Model Treaty, the new Comesa investment agreement, and the Ecowic all consolidate a trend of Africanisation of IIL in the current context of reform of the international investment regime, he says.

Akinkugbe says the rest can be described as piecemeal and window dressing as they occur within the framework that has constrained and continues to constrain the economic development of the host states.

He says one way to engineer radical reform is to ensure solidarity in Africa.