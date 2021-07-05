Gambia: Bologna Signs Barrow On Permanent Deal

5 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian international striker, Musa Barrow has signed a permanent deal with Bologna.

The 22-year-old has decided to extend his stay with the Rossoblù club after penning a four-year contract on Friday.

After spending a year and a half on loan from Atalanta, Barrow impressed the management of Bologna FC who decided to activate the Gambian's buy-out option.

On January 17, 2020, Musa Barrow was loaned to Bologna from Atalanta Bergamo. During the loan agreement, the two parties included a purchase option valued at 13 million Euros.

After a year and a half with the Red and Blues, the club activated the option to buy the Gambian international and signed him for the next four seasons.

"Bologna FC 1909 announces that it has exercised the option to definitively purchase the sports performance of Atalanta B. C. striker Musa Barrow," the official Bologna website published.

Meanwhile, former Hawks player, Barrow scored 8 goals in 38 Serie A games last season and 2 goals in the Italian Cup.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

