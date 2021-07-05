Gambia: Modou Barrow Notches Hat-Trick for Jeonbuk Hyundai in Asian Champions League

5 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Gambian international Modou Barrow last Thursday notched in a hat trick as his South Korean champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors hammered Tampine Rovers of Singapore 9-0 in the Asian Champions League.

Barrow opened the scoring after 5 minute of the match before adding his second of the night in the 50th minute of the match.

He completed his hat trick by rounding up the scoring in the 76th minute of the match to complete his hat-trick.

Barrow missed The Gambia's international friendly matches against Niger, Togo and Kosovo played in Turkey last month.

Source-GFF

