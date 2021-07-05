Gambia: Barrow Extols Role of Traditional Leaders

5 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 4th July 2021: President Adama Barrow Saturday extolled the role of traditional leaders saying they are a representation of government at the community level. He was speaking in a meeting with Chiefs and Alkalos from West Coast Region, at the Statehouse in Banjul.

H.E. Barrow urged the traditional leaders to continue to work closely with the government for the advancement of their communities. He promised that Alkalos will be placed on salary in subsequent budgets starting with the 2022 financial year.

President Barrow also denounced the profiling of people based on their origin by saying all Gambians have equal right to live in any part of the country. He advised the Chiefs and Alkalos to continue to foster unity among the people and avoid the politics of tribalism.

The Governor of the West Coast Region, Lamin Sanneh said the meeting is an opportunity for him and the leaders to build understanding with the President to facilitate the smooth functioning of government from the national stage to the community level. The Alkalo of Brufut, Malamin Manneh, who spoke on behalf of the West Coast Region Alkalos Association, also echoed similar views. He said the West Coast Alkalos Association comprises 343 Alkalos and Imams and their objective is to facilitate smooth and effective governance at the local level.

Speakers at the event included Alhagie Dembo Bojang, Presidential Adviser on Religious Affairs, Honourable Musa Drammeh, Minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs and the Chiefs of Foni Brefet and Foni Bintang, Junkung Camara and Alhagie Momodou Lamin Jobarteh, among others.

