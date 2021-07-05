Gambia: DLEAG Arrests 3, Seizes Vehicle & Suspected Cannabis

Narcotic officers in the Central River Region have arrested three suspects and seized a vehicle and some quantity of suspected cannabis, The Point has learned.

The suspects are currently under custody as investigation into the matter continues.

Ousman Saidybah, spokesperson of the DLEAG, who confirmed the development to The Point, said, Almameh Sanneh, a Gambian and a resident of Bondali village was arrested with Fourteen (14) big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa recovered from his motor vehicle at the Bansang Wharf on Thursday 24 June 2021.

"The said vehicle is a mini van designed to carry fish and the registration number is WCR 8149 A. He was arrested together with Omar Sanneh who is said to be his apprentice. He is equally a Gambian and a resident of Sarre Yobba village."

The arresting team, he explained, comprised personnel of The Gambia Police Force (GPF), Gambia Immigration Department (GID), The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services (GFRS) and the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG).

In a similar but separate development, he added that DLEAG operatives stationed within the West Coast Region apprehended one Amidou Kujabi, a Senegalese national and a resident of Boipong, Cassamance with twenty (20) big bundles of suspected cannabis.

The said suspected drugs, the DLEAG PRO said, were wrapped in brown papers, and each of the bundles were placed in a blue nylon bag, sellotaped, and concealed in four different charcoal bags.

"They were concealed in such a way that looking at them, one would think that it's just charcoal."

"We continue to reiterate the call for us all to continue being vigilant and conscious of things happening in our immediate surroundings. This arrest was as a result of a very senior law enforcement official being alerted and suspicious about their activities. He immediately alerted his colleagues and shared the description of the passengers and vehicles with them. An operational plan was immediately rolled out leading to their arrest."

"Luckily for the driver, the suspect confessed and claimed ownership of the said suspected drugs. He informed investigators in the presence of an independent witness that the driver knew nothing about the content of said bags and that he only hired his services claiming that it was charcoal."

"We call on the public especially operators of commercial vehicles to be very wary and alert about the kind of passengers they carry, point of embarkation and their luggage. In our engagement with commercial drivers across the country, we told them to ensure that either they or their apprentice should endeavour and try their utmost best to monitor and ascertain the ownership of the luggage of passengers."

"We are not out to witch-hunt anyone. We rely on information that we process and press charges based on the outcome of our findings or investigations."