Gambia: 'Information Sharing Is Crucial Component in Disaster Risk Management'

Sanna Dahaba, executive director National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has told journalists that information sharing is a crucial component in disaster risk management as it serves as an early warning system mechanism before a disaster occurs.

Mr. Dahaba made these remarks during the launch of the Network of Journalists on Disaster Risk Reduction (NJDRR) Gambia Chapter on Friday at NaNA conference hall.

He said as part of NDMA's efforts in raising public awareness on disaster risk reduction for safer and more resilient communities, the agency will be associated with NJDRR.

According to him, the network of professionals will help the country in its commitment towards regional, continental and global DRR frameworks.

He added that The Gambia as a country is a signatory to the Sendai Frameworks for disaster risk reduction 2015-2030. Therefore he said the country is supposed to implement activities under the guidance of the Africa Union program of action for the implementation of the Sendai framework and the ECOWAS DRR strategy.

Cherno Omar Bobb, secretary general of the network in his remarks on behalf of his national coordinator said the network is a registered organisation which comprises Gambian journalists and an affiliate to National Disaster Management Agency -The Gambia, ECOWAS, AU and UNDRR on the implementation of the African Union roadmap on implementation of the Sendai Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-30.

He added that the network also aims at building the capacity of Gambian journalists to improve and hone their skills and knowledge on reporting on disaster and its related issues as well as help in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly goals 1, 11, and13.

Jainaba Sonko, communications officer for the network explained that some members of the NJDRR-Gambia Chapter had begun specialising in reporting on disaster and its related issues to disseminate information rightfully to the masses. In July 2020 the network secured funds from The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to sensitise the public on the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that during the execution of the project, the organization in partnership with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and Ministry of Health successfully held radio talk shows on Q-radio, GRTS and various community radios stations across the country which immensely contributed to raising public awareness on Covid-19 pandemic.