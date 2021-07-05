Gambia: Concern Nigerians in Gambia Selects Interim Committee

5 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

In an effort to coordinate affairs of Nigerians residing in The Gambia, Concern Nigerians in The Gambia recently held an emergency meeting to select an interim committee at St Charles L'wanga hall in Fajikunda.

During the meeting they called on their executive to hold a general assembly to discuss affairs of their citizens in the country as well as to elect a new body that will run their affairs.

Hon. Akeem Abudu, President Concern Nigerians thanked Nigerian ethnic communities in The Gambia for their trust in selecting him as their president. He assured them that he and his team will work hard to maintain their trust.

He added that they will look into issues affecting Nigerians residing in The Gambia as well as put in mechanisms for their advancement.

He promised to give his all as well as work on reconciling all Nigerians residing in the country to move the Nigerian community forward.

According to him, he will handle the position for six months, bring everybody together, and ensure a larger congress is organised for all Nigerians.

"As a leader, you need to carry others along because there is no leader who can do it alone," he noted.

He called on all Nigerians to be law abiding and make sure they are involved in legitimate businesses.

Comrade S.I. C. Anusionwu, Concern Nigerians member said they selected the new committee because the other one has not been effectively functioning.

"They have abandoned the community and there was a lot of corruption," he said: adding "The former committee came through the back door."

"We have a lot of trust and hope in the new team to deliver up to expectation and free the community from corruption and mismanagement," he further said.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X