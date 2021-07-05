Gambia: Concern Nigerians in Gambia Selects Interim Committee

In an effort to coordinate affairs of Nigerians residing in The Gambia, Concern Nigerians in The Gambia recently held an emergency meeting to select an interim committee at St Charles L'wanga hall in Fajikunda.

During the meeting they called on their executive to hold a general assembly to discuss affairs of their citizens in the country as well as to elect a new body that will run their affairs.

Hon. Akeem Abudu, President Concern Nigerians thanked Nigerian ethnic communities in The Gambia for their trust in selecting him as their president. He assured them that he and his team will work hard to maintain their trust.

He added that they will look into issues affecting Nigerians residing in The Gambia as well as put in mechanisms for their advancement.

He promised to give his all as well as work on reconciling all Nigerians residing in the country to move the Nigerian community forward.

According to him, he will handle the position for six months, bring everybody together, and ensure a larger congress is organised for all Nigerians.

"As a leader, you need to carry others along because there is no leader who can do it alone," he noted.

He called on all Nigerians to be law abiding and make sure they are involved in legitimate businesses.

Comrade S.I. C. Anusionwu, Concern Nigerians member said they selected the new committee because the other one has not been effectively functioning.

"They have abandoned the community and there was a lot of corruption," he said: adding "The former committee came through the back door."

"We have a lot of trust and hope in the new team to deliver up to expectation and free the community from corruption and mismanagement," he further said.