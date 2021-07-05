Gambia: Falcons FC Squander Two Vital Points in 2nd Division

Falcons FC last Thursday squandered two vital points in the on-going 2020-2021Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League following their 1-1 draw with Jam City in their week twenty-five clash played at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum.

The Abuko based-team were leading the country's second tier before their encounter with the Jambanjelly based-team, who were occupying third-spot.

Falcons FC, who slipped to Jam City 1-0 in the first round of the second division league campaign, came for revenge to renew their lead in the league competition but the match ended 1-1 to squander two significant points.

The Abuko based-team maintained top-spot on the second division league table with 53 points despite their 1-1 draw with Jam City.

Jam City remained third-place on the second tier table with 43 points after their 1-1 draw with Falcons FC.