Gambia: Darboe Condemns Audio Directed to Wollofs

The secretary general and party leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), lawyer Ousainou Darboe on Saturday in a press conference addressed and denounced the "vile audio" making rounds on social media in which an individual insulted the Wollof tribe aimed at stirring tribal disunity and intolerance as well as staining the name of UDP. This denouncement was made at the party's head office.

Darboe, on behalf of the party condemns the audio with the following rebuttals:

"It has come to the attention of the UDP that a person unknown to the UDP has made an obnoxious and disgusting audio recording in which this person hurled insults, obscenities and vulgarities that no decent person should ever utter against a fellow compatriot let alone against a whole community.

The UDP Executive Committee roundly condemns these abominable utterances and the Party completely denounces this vile audio making the rounds on social media platforms. Furthermore, the UDP unequivocally condemns this unknown person and any person who traffics in abusive language and uses unspeakable vulgarity to sow hatred and discord amongst Gambians.

This reprehensible behaviour does not belong in our politics and it undermines our values of peaceful coexistence amongst all Gambians across ethnicity and religious lines. Therefore UDP urges all its members to distance themselves from such nasty characters and continue to be respectful and peace loving at all times.

Finally the UDP is led by honorable and respectable Gambians who have sacrificed everything so that all of us can live in peace, unity and freedom each day. To be clear, UDP does not sanction or countenance such abhorrent and contemptible behaviour and any person behaving in this manner is not fit to be called a member of the UDP. Per se it's neither fair nor right to hold the UDP responsible for rantings of a disgusting person.

This person is unknown to the UDP and for all the Party knows he could be an agent of the adversaries of the UDP set up to tarnish the image and high reputation of the Party leader of the UDP and its Secretary General Ousainou ANM Darboe owes no apologies to anyone; his conduct and leadership are exemplary, and his values are Gambian values Boo-nya Ning Horomo."

