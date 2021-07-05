Gambia: Ebrima Dibba's Arm Allegedly Broken As UDP Team Allegedly Comes Under Attack At Kanilai

5 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

According to Fatunetwork, the UDP leader Ousainou Darboe has claimed that UDP's voter registration monitoring team came under attack at Kanilai Saturday morning.

"They (natives of Kanilai) took a big rock and smash the windscreen of the UDP 2021 car. The rock landed on Ebrima Dibba's hand and broke it," Darboe alleged.

According to Mr. Darboe, the five or six UDP officials were attacked by youth of Kanilai.

"As they ran to their car, the (IEC) supervisor told them these are people who have a right to be there [to monitor the registration] but they seriously beat that person too," Mr. Darboe alleged.

