Gambia: Karantaba Cluster Holds Annual Teachers Gathering

5 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

CRR — Semi Karnataka cluster recently held its annual teachers gathering at Sami Pocono basic cycle school with over 14 schools' teachers attending.

The annual teachers gathering gives teachers the chance to discuss their professional development to enhance effective teaching and learning. It is also organised for teachers to interface with their regional directors, PEOs and cluster monitors to discuss issues affecting their teaching and pupil's learning as well as find solutions to their challenges.

Paul Mendy, regional education director for Central River Region south and Fatoumata Jallow-Mendy regional education director for Central River Region north both attended the gathering and described it as important and timely.

They advised teachers to take up teaching seriously in order to help Gambian pupils and students understand and embrace education. According to Mr Mendy, education serves as a catalyst for national development. He highlighted the danger associated with not completing the syllabus in every class.

Regional PEOs Mot Talla Ceesay for CRR north and Karamo Sambou for CRR south both called on teachers to be professional with their work. They pointed out that teachers should be role models in societies.

Demba Kongira regional board chair for The Gambia Teachers Union Cooperative Credit Union (GTUCCU) highlighted the Gambia Teachers Union achievements as well as their laid down targets.

Pateh Jallow, deputy head teacher at Changai Lower Basic School in his remarks on behalf of teachers expressed happiness with the day, saying it would go along way in helping teachers handle their work professionally. He also expressed teachers' willingness and commitment to improving students' performance.

Read the original article on The Point.

