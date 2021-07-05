Zimbabwe: Remembering Father Zimbabwe Nkomo - Lessons For Youths From His Legacy

ZANU-PF SA had a virtual lecture hosted by Cde Mandaza on 3 July 2021 held under the topic:"Celebrating the life,contribution and legacy of the late Dr. Joshua Nkomo;Lessons for our Youth in Building the Zimbabwe that is United, Peaceful and Developing towards Vision 2030"

Many youth across the region and world at large joined the powerful lecture in which Professor Richard Chinomona and Dr.Lesley Marisa among others spoke at length about the great works,virtues,contributions and legacy of Father Zimbabwe.

Dr.Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo was a Zimbabwean anti-colonialist revolutionary,nationalist and politician who was Vice-President of Zimbabwe from 1990 till his death on 1 July 1999.Affectionately known as "Father Zimbabwe","Chimbwechitedza or "Umdala Wethu",he was one of the stalwart nationalist revolutionary who was significantly instrumental in galvanizing the people of Zimbabwe,(then Rhodesia),to fight not only for political independence but also economic emancipation.

Professor Chinomona serenaded the attendants through some historical terrains chronicling the feats and endeavors of Dr.Nkomo,pointing out that throughout his life as a leader,he was a great unifier.This great nationalist dedicated his whole life to ensuring that unity find residence in the hearts of the people of Zimbabwe uncompromised. He believed that it is only through unity that we could become a formidable force to dislodge the injustices and shake off the manacles of colonial bondage and subjugation visited upon us by the British colonisers.

He demonstrated this by working with Zimbabweans from all walks of life in pursuit of freedom.His strong belief in unity culminated in the historic Unity Accord which brought ZAPU and ZANU together post-independence to form ZANU-PF in 1987.This ushered in a strong breeze of peace,unity and tranquility in the country that we continue enjoying till this very day.

The great lesson that youths have to embrace,ingrain and engrave in their patriotic hearts today is that unity is one of the primary,extremely significant ingredient in the development of our nation in pursuit of Vision 2030.Unity begets peace and tranquility,which are vital elements in the wellbeing of a nation.If we are to succeed as a country,it is vital that unity,tolerance and selflessness find abode in the citadels of our hearts.It is only when we are united under one national shared vision that we can overcome anything that comes our way as a nation and achieve the overarching aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe even in the presence of hurtful and pernicious illegal sanctions.

In his early and youthful days,Umdala Wethu Dr.Nkomo was quite passionate about education.He went to South Africa to further his education in Natal and in 1951 he also obtained an external B.A. degree from the University of South Africa,Johannesburg.It is of paramount importance that the youth recognise the significance of education. Dr.Nkomo came back well educated and used his education to acquire a greater understanding of things political and transform the lives of those around him.

Dr.Marisa elaborated on the relevance of being educated like Dr.Nkomo.As we pursue an upper middle income economy by 2030 and beyond,the youth should emulate him and seek to be educated in national matters of social,political,technological and economic development.Education that seeks to provide solutions to problems bedeviling our nation is vital,and for Youth to understand core issues and imperatives of any national development agenda like Vision 2030.Therefore,youths are encouraged to embrace Education 5.0 introduced by the New Dispensation under TSP Reforms Agenda to help modernise and industrialize Zimbabwe.

Dr.Nkomo was a selfless,persistent,determined,courageous and magnanimous leader who lived to liberate and empower the people of Zimbabwe.He was indisputably a rare gem when it comes to matters of nationalism and pan-africanism.He stayed true to the biblical connotations of his name Joshua,for he was a peacemaker,a lover of people and arbiter of justice who believed in and fought not only for the rule of law to prevail but also the inalienable rights of all the people.

He embraced dearly the notion that the liberation struggle was never complete without the economic emancipation and empowerment of our people.Dr.Strive Masiiwa is a living testimony to Dr.Nkomo's strong belief in empowering all the Zimbabweans.Youth can derive and learn a lot from such rich virtues and values from a man who never lived for himself but for others.

We strongly believe that Zimbabweans are the most empowered black people in the region if not the world through deliberate empowerment policies and programs by ZANU-PF led government,but more can be done to build on the unflinching and immaculate legacy of Father Zimbabwe to empower the youth,women and all the people of Zimbabwe.More capacitation is needed and youth should embrace opportunities being presented in the Second Republic through various programs and policies under NDS1 as we pursue Vision 2030.

In all his endeavors,Dr.Nkomo made it clear that his fight was to dislodge and dismantle a system of injustice,discrimination,segregation,marginalization and not fighting people based on their skin pigmentation,creed,tribe,race,beliefs or origin.

He wanted people of Zimbabwe to coexist as one in peace and harmony,enjoying their resources equitably distributed.These are excellent nuggets that the youth can take away from his legacy.

We should never fight ourselves as a people but fight a system of greed,a system that seeks to marginalize,malign,disfranchise,dispossess,impoverish and deprive other fellow Zimbabweans of that which rightfully belongs to all of us,for such is what "Chibwechitedza" fought against.

Dr.Nkomo was a personification of humility.He never allowed inclinations of self gratification to becloud his national vision.He believed in the subordination of individuals to group interests.Despite having vast experience in nationalist issues than any other,he humbled himself,worked under former President Robert Mugabe and was very instrumental in ushering the Unity Accord of 1987.

We espouse the belief that he was able to heavenly humble himself to such great length as a result of his great understanding of major issues broadly and nationally vital for the liberation not only of Zimbabwe but Africa at large.Today Zimbabwe stands as a benchmark for many people in the region in terms of empowerment as a result of the core values of our liberation struggle.In addition,he managed to outwit and outmanouvere the machinations of colonial forces that sought to disrupt our peace and arrest the execution of liberation struggle to bring it to a meaningful end for the total emancipation of our people.

Needless to say,even today we witness a lot of foreign interferences in our internal affairs as a nation that continue to threaten our peaceful coexistence,seeks regime change and ceaselessly fan the embers of polarisation among our people,mostly the youth.It is vital that youth should understand values that unite us for we have more reasons to unite than what divides us.Youth should be able to tell what is good for them and their nation without much influence from outside forces.We should safeguard the gains of our liberation struggle,preserve and protect our sovereignty over anything else.

Proffessor Chinomona and Cde Geena all pointed out that national unity is an imperative for development.For us to be united as a nation,we should rid ourselves of greed and selfishness.Leadership positions should be taken as an opportunity to serve others with humility like what Dr.Nkomo did.A strong sense of true patriotism should be inculcated in youth.The desire to see everyone around us prosper should be our driving force.Dr.Marisa weighed in by saying that youth should be educated more about their history in order to appreciate and be married to their past, lived realities and be able to plan for the future with clarity of thought.At the very best or moreso,we should live to the standard set by Dr.Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo!

The lecture was panctuated with a strong nationalistic,patriotic and pan African aura reminiscent of historical times as the participants became more and more eloquent in dishing out nuggets and takeaways from the shining legacy of Father Zimbabwe.Comrades from South Africa's African National Congress (ANC),Mozambique and others from Namibia graced the lecture to its very end,showing how Dr.Nkomo was both a Zimbabwean leader and an African leader at large.Cde. Jacob Khawe, Gauteng ANC Provincial Secretary General,Cde. Ratshi Mashamba, ANCYL and Cde.Sydney are some of the ANC members who graced the occasion.Prof.Matipira joined from Namibia and many others from Zimbabwe,members of ZANU PF Mzansi District Executive,ZANU-PF Cape District Executive and ZANU-PF leadership at HQ were present.

Long live Father Zimbabwe long live!!!

Tinashe Mukori writes in his personal capacity. He is the ZANU PF CAPE DISTRICT Spokesperson.