Ethiopia: Fed Court Passes Guilty Verdict On Three Defendants in Hachalu Hundessa Assasination Trial

5 July 2021
Addis Abeba — The Federal high court Lideta branch anti- terrorism and constitutional 2nd bench today arrived at guilty verdict on the three defendants accused of having involvement in the assasination of Hachalu Hundesa.

While Tilahun Yami, the first defendant on the file was found guilty of violating anti-terrorisom proclamation 1176/2012 Article 3, The second defendant on the file, Kebede Gemechu was found guilty of violating penal codes 540.

Abdi Alemehyu, who was released on bail in March was found guilty of violating 443/1 of the penal code and the court ordered that he should be returned to police custody and follow the coming court hearings from prison.The court was adjourned until July 15, 2021. AS

