South Africa: Sanitation Worse Than Ever After Floods Hit Informal Settlement

5 July 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Vincent Lali

Residents of Ethembeni in Khayelitsha say they urgently need ten to 15 chemical toilets

In the aftermath of last week's flooding, residents of Ethembeni in Khayelitsha say they are struggling to get back on their feet and the sanitation situation in the informal settlement is worse than ever.

The floods struck at a bad time, coming just after people had collected their social grants and bought food for the month.

People's groceries were drenched, says community leader Nozuko Nogwebela. "The next government grant day is still far off and ... their food is damaged."

"We need food and blankets, but donors are hard to come by," she says.

Nogwebela says they also urgently need ten to 15 chemical toilets. The open field across Baden Powell Drive where people used to relieve themselves is now flooded.

Human waste mixing with water has aggravated the flood situation, according to community leader Vuyani Madikane. He said a nearby sewage pipe often burst and sent waste down Baden Powell Drive into Ethembeni.

He said the floods had directly affected more than 300 families. Some people had left the settlement or were staying at the shacks of friends.

"We are now placing flood victims in shacks which have been left unoccupied on spots that are not flooded," he said.

"We want the City of Cape Town's disaster management officials to come here and witness our dire situation themselves," he said.

Madikane said they need the City to remove the water and flooded shacks and put down sand before people rebuild their shacks.

Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management, said the situation was assessed on Friday. "The recently unlawfully occupied area is situated in a water detention pond. A request has been sent to SASSA to provide humanitarian assistance."

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X