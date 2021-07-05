Sierra Leone: Nigerian High Commissioner Pays Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, Announces Commencement of Air Peace to Freetown

5 July 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Nigerian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Henry John Omaku, has called on President Dr Julius Maada Bio to announce the commencement of Air Peace, a direct flight from Lagos to Freetown.

Air Peace is a Nigerian flight that flies to major cities in Nigeria at the lowest fares, and flies to Accra, Banjul, Dakar, Monrovia and to Dubai via Sharjah International Airport and connects to 23 other destinations.

Mr. Omaku made reference to the long history of Sierra Leone and Nigeria, which he said dated back to the pre-slave trade era, adding that that was why he was also working with Air Peace for a national carrier that could shuttle between cities in Sierra Leone.

"Mr. President, I have admired your leadership style and am ready to work with you and the people of this country to make here a better place. As a country, Nigeria will do everything to support you, Your Excellency," he assured.

In his brief remarks, President Bio congratulated the High Commissioner on his new office and for his visit to State House, noting that both countries had close ties that he wanted the new ambassador to concretise and deepen.

"I hope your stay in Sierra Leone will be pleasant. I want the relationship between our two countries to continue to grow under your dispensation," President Bio noted.

