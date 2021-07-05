Nigeria: Baby Among Eight People Kidnapped By Gunmen in Nigeria

5 July 2021
Radio France Internationale

Gunmen have kidnapped eight people, including a one-year-old baby, from a hospital in north-western Nigeria.

Two nurses, a laboratory technician and a security guard were among those taken from the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre in Zaria, Kaduna state, on Sunday morning.

It is understood the baby belonged to one of the nurses.

Separate reports said two other children aged under three and a teenager were among the missing.

"So far, (there was) no ransom demand," hospital spokesperson Maryam Abdulrazaq told Reuters. "We have not heard from the bandits since they took them away."

Nigeria's mass kidnappings that shock the world

The attack, which lasted an hour, was the third on the hospital.

Armed men from the same group also opened fire on the local police headquarters "in an attempt to overrun the officers on duty", according to a statement from Kaduna police.

Kidnappings for ransom have plagued northern Nigeria, where more than 200 people abducted from schools and universities remain missing.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X