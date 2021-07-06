Nigeria: Kaduna Abduction - Over 100 Students Missing, '26 Rescued'

VOA
Kaduna State (file photo).
5 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Some of the parents of Bethel Baptist High School, Kujama, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, said over 100 students were abducted by bandits.

When Daily Trust visited the school on Monday morning, parents were seen discussing the issue.

A staff member of the school, who did not want to be named because she is not authorised to speak on the issue, said over 140 students were abducted.

"Over 100 students were abducted, both boys and girls, even though the school is still trying to compile names but the number may even be high," he said.

In a statement, ASP Jalige Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer, said a joint team of the Nigeria Police, Army and Navy Operatives upon receiving the distress call gave the bandits a hot pursuit occasioned by a tactical application of weapons and succeeded in rescuing twenty six (26) students and a female teacher safely.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

