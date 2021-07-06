Zimbabwe Villagers Fight Chinese Coal Mining Project Near Wildlife Reserve

Columbus Mavhunga / VOA
Giraffe in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, the country’s largest wildlife sanctuary, July 1, 2021.
5 July 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Columbus Mavhunga

Hwange, Zimbabwe — Conservationists in Zimbabwe are trying to rally opposition to a Chinese coal mining project planned in a district within the country's biggest national park. Critics say locals and wildlife will be affected and are urging authorities to move away from coal production toward renewable energies.

Most Dinde villagers in Hwange district say they are opposed to the coal mining project by Beifa Investments, but many are unwilling to speak up for fear of retaliation.

One of the few willing to express his concern was Morris Sibanda.

"My fears are - one: we shall be evicted. Secondly, we have a river called Nyantuwe [where] we get water. That's our main source of water. Definitely, if this mine succeeds, my fear is that toxic acids maybe found in the river. We don't have boreholes; we have no anything," Sibanda said.

Columbus Mavhunga / VOA
Morris Sibanda of Dinde community in Zimbabwe's Hwange district says he is opposed to the coal mining project by Beifa Investments.

About 600 families fear being displaced if the coal project goes ahead. Other villagers are worried that the project will take away grazing land for their cattle and wildlife.

But Beifa Investments continues with its exploration project. Zimbabwe's government says Dinde's people were consulted before the company was allowed to start mining.

Amkela Sidange, the education and publicity manager for the government's Environmental Management Agency, says an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report addressed and cleared all of Dinde's concerns.

"An EIA for exploration was done and public consultation was also done. Their fears are all taken care of. In fact, as long as the EIA was done, it is being monitored by the agency. So, nothing is going to be done which is outside what the agreement was in the EIA for exploration," Sidange said.

Columbus Mavhunga / VOA
Amkela Sidange, an official with Zimbabwe’s Environmental Management Agency, says an environmental impact assessment report addressed and cleared all public concerns about the coal mining project by Beifa Investments.

Farai Maguwu is the director of the Centre for Natural Resource Governance, a local NGO opposed to the Dinde coal mining project, partially because there are no clear plans on where the villagers will be taken if they are displaced. Maguwu said there are also environmental concerns.

"Zimbabwe is intending to have a green economy by 2030. We are also aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 33% by 2030. But that will not happen as long as the country continues to invest in dirty energy as what is about to happen in Dinde. We will not allow the government to be talking left and walking right," Maguwu said.

Sibanda, like most villagers around here, says he does not know what tomorrow will bring.

The villagers fear that more coal projects will be approved and encroach onto Hwange National Park, also the country's largest wildlife sanctuary.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X