Ethiopia: News - Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Government Appoints 25 Former Rebels in Different Positions

Addis Abeba — The Benishangul Gumuz regional government yesterday announced that it has given Two regional, Three zonal and 16 woreda level leadership positions to 25 former members of an armed group which operates in the region.

Earlier in May, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Benishangul Gumuz regional state and an unnamed "armed group" in a bid to bring a lasting solution to the security crisis in the region. Making available leadership positions in the region, granting urban and rural land, as well as accessing credit facilities. The regional government promised the provision of two regional, three zonal and four Woreda level positions to the members of the armed group. The regional government has been providing training for the members of the unnamed armed group and holding reconciliation ceremonies with the community.

Brigadier General Alemayehu Wolde, member of the command post established by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, disclosed that a total of 1633 members of the armed group graduated in the second round of rehabilitative training provided by the federal and regional governments. The training covered topics ranging from constitution, multi nationalism, national security to crime prevention, job creation, the demands of Gumuz people as well as the values of Gumuz people, the General said.

According to Getahun Abdisa, the deputy president of the region, preparations are underway to provide 530 hectares of land to 106 of the former members of the armed group who graduated from the rehabilitative training. AS