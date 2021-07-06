Ethiopia: News Analysis - Authorities in Tigray Accept Ceasefire in Principle, Lay Out Conditions As Amhara Region President Calls for More Youth to Mobilize to Defend Region

Addis Abeba — Agegnehu Teshager, Amhara Regional State President, said in a statement on his Twitter account, "The Operation is still going on." He accused the Tigray People's Libration Front (TPLF) of preparing to commit terrorism. "The youth must watch their surroundings; our special forces, militia and defense force should be ready," the regional president said.

The president further assured, "We will be ready to avert any plan that TPLF wants to carry against the Amhara people. We are reassured that Welkait, Tegede, Tselemit and Raya belong to the Amhara and Welkait and Raya are where TPLF will be buried."

Meanwhile, in response to the federal government's unilateral ceasefire declaration on June 28, 2021 that came after reports of the recapture of Tigray's capital, the Government of Tigray then put forward a statement on its conditions for a negotiated ceasefire. It demanded the resolution of major problems facing the region before a ceasefire is formalized. "Invading forces from Amhara and Eritrea must withdraw from Tigray and return to their pre-war territories." It added, "Allow the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Tigray from all directions using all necessary modes of transport; return internally displaced and refugees to their homes."

The statement also demanded the full resumption of all services such as electricity, telecommunications, banking, air travel, education, healthcare, etc for the people of Tigray. It also called for the respect of the constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for the negotiation to prevail.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement additionally demanded the establishment of an independent investigative body to put in place proper mechanisms for bringing criminals to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addressed in today's 4th session of the House of People's Representative (HoPR) special meeting, the issue of the Tigray conflict and the process of withdrawal of Ethiopian soldiers from the region. In his explanation, the PM stated that the decision of withdrawing the military from Tigray was pre planned and properly arranged.

Abiy also noted that the government passed a decision to withdraw the military from Tigray region to benefit the people and the country, to decrease further bankruptcy and to ensure the government to focus on its priorities.

In his address to the HoPR the PM said that the propaganda banner that Ethiopia became weak following the withdrawal of its military was baseless and the decision was made to give priorities for grand national agendas while giving TPLF time to reflect.

He said "We understand that there are countries that seek the replacement of the current government which they don't even know Ethiopian people gave recognition for. Instead of giving direct answers for such claims, the government will focus on national major issues."

The armed conflict in Tigray between TPLF and the federal government had been going on for Eight months, claiming thousands of lives and displacing millions. The conflict's horrendous atrocities and mass displacements are yet to be investigated to determine the costs of it all. AS