Somalia: Top Al-Shabaab Operative Killed, Says Army Chief

5 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Brigadier General Odowa Yusuf Raghe, the commander of the Somali National Army (SNA), stated on Sunday that a senior al-Shabaab operative was killed in a military operation.

While speaking to the SNA broadcaster known as Voice of the Army, Gen Raghe named the killed jihadist as Mohamed Abdi Sabriye aka Tosow, adding that he was a top operative based in Middle Shabelle region, north of Mogadishu.

"The operation was conducted in a location called Dar-ul-Salaam in Adan Yabal district (about 120 km northeast of Mogadishu)," said the general, indicating that Sabriye was an apex organiser of the jihadist militants in the region.

The army says Sabriye was killed some time this month.

The somali army, with support of peacekeepers under the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), has been waging intense operations in Hirshabelle and Galmudug States in Central Somalia in a bid to weaken the jihadists ahead of elections in the coming 3 months.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X