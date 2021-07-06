Kenya: Revealed - Tough Economic Times Push 5 Million Kenyans Out of NHIF Cover

About five million Kenyans have stopped paying the monthly contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), chief executive officer Dr Peter Kamunyo has revealed.

On Monday, Dr Kamunyo said most of the Kenyans defaulting on their monthly payments cited hard economic times brought about by disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CEO noted that out of 10.46 million Kenyans who have signed up for the NHIF cover, only 5.1 million Kenyans are actively servicing their subscriptions.

Dr Kamunyo warned that the trend was worrying as it comes at a time when high cost of treatment in both public and private hospitals is becoming a big burden to many households.

"Our current statistics place the number of households under NHIF at 10.46 million but unfortunately, out of this number, only 5.1 million are actively servicing their subscriptions," said Dr Kamunyo.

Chipping in to help poor households

He spoke when he graced an event at the Windsor Golf Club Hotel in Kiambu where NHIF signed a partnership with the Boda Boda Association of Kenya.

The Fund is targeting to sign up more boda boda riders to the platform.

The NHIF boss lauded the role of both the national government and county governments for chipping in to help some poor households keep their subscriptions active.

"But all is not lost and we are happy by the interventions being made by both the national and county government where the counties have come in handy to help pay for the households who can not afford to pay for the cover," he added

The NHIF boss also said that there was a worrying trend of medical fraud targeting NHIF through impersonation and falsification of claims with 19 cases currently in court.

Earlier this year, the government rolled out the boda boda safety training nationwide in conjunction with the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Services, county governments and the National Transport and Safety Auithority (NTSA).

The training officially kicked off in Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos counties targeting the multi-million shilling industry that serves millions of Kenyans both in urban and rural areas as a means of transport.