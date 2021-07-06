Kenya: Revealed - Tough Economic Times Push 5 Million Kenyans Out of NHIF Cover

5 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Simon Ciuri

About five million Kenyans have stopped paying the monthly contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), chief executive officer Dr Peter Kamunyo has revealed.

On Monday, Dr Kamunyo said most of the Kenyans defaulting on their monthly payments cited hard economic times brought about by disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CEO noted that out of 10.46 million Kenyans who have signed up for the NHIF cover, only 5.1 million Kenyans are actively servicing their subscriptions.

Dr Kamunyo warned that the trend was worrying as it comes at a time when high cost of treatment in both public and private hospitals is becoming a big burden to many households.

"Our current statistics place the number of households under NHIF at 10.46 million but unfortunately, out of this number, only 5.1 million are actively servicing their subscriptions," said Dr Kamunyo.

Chipping in to help poor households

He spoke when he graced an event at the Windsor Golf Club Hotel in Kiambu where NHIF signed a partnership with the Boda Boda Association of Kenya.

The Fund is targeting to sign up more boda boda riders to the platform.

The NHIF boss lauded the role of both the national government and county governments for chipping in to help some poor households keep their subscriptions active.

"But all is not lost and we are happy by the interventions being made by both the national and county government where the counties have come in handy to help pay for the households who can not afford to pay for the cover," he added

The NHIF boss also said that there was a worrying trend of medical fraud targeting NHIF through impersonation and falsification of claims with 19 cases currently in court.

Earlier this year, the government rolled out the boda boda safety training nationwide in conjunction with the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Services, county governments and the National Transport and Safety Auithority (NTSA).

The training officially kicked off in Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos counties targeting the multi-million shilling industry that serves millions of Kenyans both in urban and rural areas as a means of transport.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X