Kenya: Simiyu Names Final Kenya Sevens Team for Olympics

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu Monday named a final team of 12 players and three reserves for this month's Tokyo Olympic Games.

Four players who made their debut at the 2016 Olympics in Rio will be making their second appearance.

They include Andrew Amonde, who will once again captain the team and Collins Injera, who will be the deputy skipper. Others are Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo and William "Lomu" Ambaka.

However, Dennis Ombachi and Bush Mwale, who were in the Rio Olympics squad, are among the reserves.

"It was a very tough selection. It has taken us a whole week plus to come up with the squad," said Simiyu, explaining that he used the performance of the players at the high performance camps and pre-season tournaments in Madrid, Dubai and South Africa.

"This is our strongest squad based on our performance standards," said Simiyu.

Simiyu noted that during the preseason tournaments they tried out different combinations and strategies.

"We are clear on what works for us and how we will play in Tokyo," said Simiyu.

Kenya Sevens will face 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist South Africa, United States of America (USA) and Ireland in Pool "C" of their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games sevens rugby tournament.

South Africa and USA achieved direct Olympic qualification by finishing in the top four of the World Rugby Sevens Series 2019/2020, where the USA finished runners-up after reaching the medal podium in seven of the 10 Series rounds.

Kenya qualified after winning their first Rugby Africa men's sevens title since 2015, while debutantes Ireland secured the final spot thanks to a thrilling 28-19 victory over France in the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco earlier this month.

Pool "B" has reigning Olympic champions Fiji, silver medallists Great Britain hosts Japan, who finished a very creditable fourth in Rio, and debutantes Canada,

Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series champions New Zealand and Australia, will renew their rivalry in Pool "A".

Joining them in Pool "A"are Argentina, who finished sixth in Rio, alongside Olympic debutantes Korea, who qualified for Tokyo by winning the Asian qualification tournament with an extra-time 'golden point' try to overcome Hong Kong.

SQUAD

Andrew Amonde (Captain-KCB), Collins Injera (deputy captain-Mwamba) William Ambaka (Quins), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Herman Humwa(Quins), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Eden Agero (Quins), Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Jacob Ojee (KCB)

Reserves

Derrick Keyoga, Bush Mwale, Dennis Ombachi