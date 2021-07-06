Kenya: How Nyanza Residents Are Dodging Covid-19 Burial Guidelines

Some residents of Nyanza have devised ways to beat the 72-hour deadline set by the government to bury bodies.

Nation.Africa has established that families have resorted to keeping bodies in public morgues and moving them to private ones before 72 hours lapse as they plan burials.

Locals say high costs have pushed families to devise ways of preserving the bodies as they raise funds to plan a befitting send-off. In some cases, bodies are prepared for burial before being transferred to different morgues towards the end of the stipulated three days.

Investigations by Nation.Africa also reveal that supervision of burials is selective, with wealthier families allowed to push past the 72-hour window. Additionally, food is even served during these ceremonies, going against Covid-19 restrictions against crowds.

By contrast, poorer families are forced by administrators and police to bury their kin within the required period.

On June 17, the government announced further restrictions in response to rising cases of the respiratory disease.

The restrictions focused on 13 counties declared hotspots - Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori.

The government directed that funerals be held within 72 hours after the confirmation of death, and that no more than 50 people can attend a funeral so as to curb the spread of the disease.

"We are dealing with tough economic times and money is hard to come by. Most of the bereaved families prefer to use delay tactics as they mobilise funds for burial expenses," revealed a Migori County public health officer, who did not want to be named.

Meanwhile, health officials in Migori have raised the alarm over a spike in Covid-19 cases in July after 20 people tested positive on Saturday.

County Health Chief Officer Pauline Amollo said most of the active cases were in home-based care, with 30 patients in isolation.

"We have recorded a surge of positive patients over the past two weeks and this is quite alarming, bearing in mind that July is often a cold month. We are likely to have more cases if residents do not adhere to the set precautions," she noted.

Ignore Covid-19 rules

The county has recorded 205 cases since June, with 20 cases being recorded in July.

Mrs Amollo noted that cases in home-based care were under self-care with close supervision by medics.

"A total of 165 cases in home-based care are closely being monitored by our medics," she said.

The situation is the same in Kisii, with most residents ignoring Covid-19 control measures issued by the government.

Bodies are still being held at morgues in the region for more than a week.

A total of 36 patients are in the isolation ward at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital while 250 are in home-based bare.

But county Public Health Director Richard Onkware said there is no patient in the Intensive Care Unit.

Business is going on as usual in the region, with boda boda riders ignoring rules such as carrying only one passenger, and most of them are operating without face masks.

Market centres are still congested, with traders going on with their businesses without observing social distance.

Most operators in the public transport sector continue with normal business, with passengers seated side by side, especially during peak hours, ignoring the social-distancing directive.

Nation.Africa observed yesterday that at various boda boda stages operators were carrying more than one passenger. They defended their behaviour, saying that some clients insist on overloading to save money.

"Our customers claim that the cost of living is high, something that forces us to carry more than one passenger," said Daniel Momanyi.

At the Kisii town open-air market, most sellers and buyers continued with transactions while close to one another. It was the same case in other markets in the county.

In Kisumu, County Commissioner Josephine Ouko noted that they security officers were working with local chiefs to ensure funeral guidelines are followed.

The county government stated earlier that bodies must be released from mortuaries by 10am, within 48 hours of the death, and must be buried the same day.

"There is support from our chiefs who are making sure there are no night vigils. Locals have been on the forefront to report mourners who are breaking Covid-19 guidelines," Mrs Ouko said.

There were 13 patients at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Covid-19 ICU beds.

Article by Ian Byron, Benson Ayienda and Elizabeth Ojina