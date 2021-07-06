Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Never Threatened Any Country Despite Its Military Strength

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed that Egypt has never threatened any country directly or indirectly throughout history despite its great military power.

Sisi's remarks came on Saturday at a lunch banquet organized following the opening of Qader 2021 drill at the new 3rd of July Naval Base in Gargoub area in Egypt's northwest coast.

The president underscored that such military capabilities were shown at the Qader 2021 Maneuver.

Sisi also reviewed the latest developments on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue, noting that Egypt has been worked on reaching an international legally binding agreement for 10 years in compliance with international rules and treaties.

He also extended thanks to all friendly countries over their great mediation to settle the GERD issue, stressing that Ethiopia's development needs should not be at the expense of other countries' interests.