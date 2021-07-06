East Africa: FM - 10-Year GERD Negotiations Failed Due to Ethiopia's Intransigence

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Egypt has been engaged in negotiations for 10 years to settle the crisis of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) but in vain due to Ethiopia's intransigence.

Speaking to DMC TV channel on Saturday, the minister said Egypt is set to submit a review of the current situation of this issue to the UN Security Council session on Thursday.

He highlighted Ethiopia's repeated statements on the second filing of the dam, noting that such steps contradict the Nile River-linked treaties.

The minister pointed out that such moves taken by Ethiopia pose threats to international peace and security, so the Security Council should assumes its responsibility to contain any possible escalation on this score.

Shoukry added that the African Union sought to solve this issue but in vain due to Ethiopia's stubbornness.