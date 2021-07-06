Ethiopia: PM Abiy Express Condolence Over Death of Abebech Gobena

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his condolence over the death of renowned Ethiopian philanthropist Abebech Gobena.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Abebech Gobena who has been Ethiopia's icon of compassion," Abiy said.

Abiy said, 'my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and the many whose lives she impacted."

Similarly, Addis Ababa City Administration, Deputy Mayor Adanech Abebie said "I would like to express my deepest condolences for the death of Abebech Gobena, our role model who wished us a long and healthy life."

"On behalf of myself and the city administration, I would like to state that the good work that you have started will not stop for a moment," Adanech added

Although she physically separated from the people of Ethiopia, her heroic and virtuous deeds are beyond the grave and will always be praised, and remembered, the deputy mayor said.

Oromia Regional State President Shimalis Abdissa also expressed his condolence over the death of Abebech Gobena.

The officials wished comfort to her children, friends and people of the country.

Abebech Gobena passed away this morning at St. Paul Hospital while receiving COVID-19 treatment.

Often called by many as the Mother Teresa of Ethiopia, Abebech, was the founder of Abebech Gobena Children's Care and Development Association, the oldest orphanage in Ethiopia that have changed the lives of over 1.5 million children.